18,192 Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,687,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 236,976 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

