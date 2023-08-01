13,084 Shares in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

