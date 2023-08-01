12,298 Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.