Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Cybin worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 133,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 66,355,664 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, 500.com reiterated a "reiterates" rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cybin Stock Performance

CYBN opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Cybin Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.14.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

