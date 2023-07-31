Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 97,854 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.58 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at $639,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,325.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,231 shares of company stock valued at $261,587. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

