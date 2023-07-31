Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 259,254 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 227,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

