Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $299.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.07. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

