Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 205,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,910,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

