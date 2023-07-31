UBS Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

