Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDC opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

