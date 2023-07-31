Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $63.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.