SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.19 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total transaction of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509,529,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,830 shares of company stock worth $13,637,263,577 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Earnings History for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

