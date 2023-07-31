SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.19 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total transaction of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509,529,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,830 shares of company stock worth $13,637,263,577 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

