SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.20 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.67 on Monday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,245 shares of company stock worth $6,936,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Articles

