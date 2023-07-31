SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SI-BONE Price Performance
NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.67 on Monday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000.
SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
