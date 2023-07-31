Savant Capital LLC Invests $119,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after acquiring an additional 861,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

