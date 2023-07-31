Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

