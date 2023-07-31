RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

NYSE:RH opened at $387.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.63. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $394.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

