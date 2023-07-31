Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

