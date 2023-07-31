Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.