Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,410 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

