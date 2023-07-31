Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

CINF opened at $109.65 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.