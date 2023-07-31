Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

