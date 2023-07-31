Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.85.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $446.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

