Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,197 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodside Energy Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

