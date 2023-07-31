Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,197 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %
WDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Woodside Energy Group
In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Woodside Energy Group Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.