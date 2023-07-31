Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,688 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

