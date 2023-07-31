Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.