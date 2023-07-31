Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 854 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

