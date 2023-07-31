Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,871 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

