Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 15,855 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.