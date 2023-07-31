Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

