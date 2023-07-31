Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0 %

PAYC opened at $368.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

