Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

