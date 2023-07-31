New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $81.94.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

