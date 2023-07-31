New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,800 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $824.97 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $860.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.