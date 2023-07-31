New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medpace by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $254.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

