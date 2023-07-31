New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPFree Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medpace by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $254.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.