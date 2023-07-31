New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,400 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

