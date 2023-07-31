New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemours by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of CC opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

