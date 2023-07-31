New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $866,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTM opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

