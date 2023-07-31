New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

WU stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

