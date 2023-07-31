New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $755,000 Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.