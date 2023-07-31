New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,600 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,719.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

