MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.