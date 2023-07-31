Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.72. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.