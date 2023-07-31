LSV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

