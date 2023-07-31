Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kirby by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kirby by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Up 0.8 %

KEX opened at $81.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.