Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $614,191. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.