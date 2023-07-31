Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

