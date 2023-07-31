Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

