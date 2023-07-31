Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

