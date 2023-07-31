Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $165.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.98. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

