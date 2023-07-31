Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

Incyte stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

